Kabul Confirms to Sputnik It Won't Attend Moscow Conference on Afghanistan

The conference in Moscow will be held amid a conditional ceasefire between the Taliban movement and the Afghan government, which was announced by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday.

"We are not going to attend [the Moscow conference]… The peace process should be led by Afghanistan only, only by the Government of the Republic of Afghanistan. I did not see that [conference in Moscow in September] as useless," Ahmadi said.

He added that it was an independent decision that had nothing to do with that of Washington.

The spokesman also said that the government already had its own peace council, which was working on the negotiations with the Taliban.

"Of course we will lead the peace process, but by the way, we have very close relations with Russia and Russia is a big country and a powerful country in the region and one of our friends. And we have very good relations with Russia at all," Ahmadi concluded.

On Tuesday, Russia said it had invited officials from 12 countries, including the US, to attend the Moscow-format consultations on Afghanistan. Moscow also confirmed that the Taliban movement expected to participate in the upcoming conference.

Commenting on the talks, the US Department of State official stated that Washington would not take part in the meeting, also doubting it would help to establish peace in Afghanistan.