Further US Sanctions Against Moscow Threaten Russia-Germany Trade - Official

"The prospects of the German-Russian trade are still marred by new possible US sanctions which are currently discussed in Washington. These sanctions are dangerous because they can target European partners of Russian companies. We believe this contradicts international law and we hope that the European Union and the German government will be able to prevent the worst," Wolfgang Buchele, the OAOEV chair, said, as cited in the press release.
According to the OAOEV, the Russian-German trade grew by 5 percent in the first six months of this year, compared to 2017. German imports of Russian goods increased by 7.5 percent, while exports rose by 2 percent, the OAOEV said.
Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in the Skripals case, stressing that London has neither provided evidence nor cooperated with Moscow in investigating the incident.
