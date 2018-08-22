US Applies Principle 'The Worse, The Better' in Solving Int'l Problems - Moscow

Earlier in the day, Russian Trade Ministry addressed the US tariff policies, stating that aggressive protectionism of Washington to affect all the world, including the countries, which support the actions of the US.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ruabkov harshly criticized the foreign policy of the US on Wednesday.

"As usual, there is no evidence, no grounds, only some malicious insinuations. They apply the 'the worse, the better' principle. What kind of improvement in bilateral Russian-US relations are they talking about in Washington?" Ryabkov told the International Affairs media outlet.

The official addressed the recent US sanctions against Russia over Moscow's alleged use of a nerve agent in the United Kingdom in March, which took effect on Wednesday.

