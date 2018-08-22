Lana Del Rey Vows to 'Visit Palestine' During Israel Tour in Wake of Backlash

Lana Del Rey said in a statement posted on social media on Tuesday that she still intends to go ahead with the concert, but added that she will “play music for everyone” and will visit Palestinian territories during the tour.
“We will still be playing our show in Israel. That being said, I understand the concern towards showing support to the Palestinians too,” Del Rey posted on Instagram on August 21.
“So I just wanted to let you know when I’m in Israel I will be visiting Palestine too and I look forward to meeting both Palestinian and Israeli children and playing music for everyone. I want peace for both Israel and Palestine," she added.
She also addressed Roger Waters, a key supporter of the pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Movement, writing, “I totally understand what you’re saying.”
Del Rey is set to perform at the Meteor Festival in Lehavot HaBashan’s Pecan Park in early September, with A$AP Ferg, Flying Lotus and Kamasi Washington also heading to Israel for the widely anticipated music festival.
She earlier said that her decision to perform in Israel was not a “political statement,” insisting that her “views on democracy and oppression are aligned with most liberal views.”
