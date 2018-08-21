Lavrov: UK Trying to Impose Its Policy Toward Russia on EU, Washington

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that the UK had rejected all of Moscow's offers to discuss bilateral ties.

"The UK's appeal to its allies to toughen sanctions against Russia following the Salisbury incident is based, above all, on UK's arrogance as it attempts to impose its policy on other countries," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, speaking Tuesday at the US Institute of Peace in Washington DC, will urge the European Union to expand sanctions against Russia over the Salisbury incident, according to excerpts from Hunt's speech obtained by Sputnik.

On Talks With Taliban

According to Lavrov, the Taliban representatives plan to take part in a meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow on September 4, though there will be no separate meeting between the representatives and Lavrov himself.

The Russian Foreign Minister said Tuesday that he couldn't even hypothetically imagine how Russia could use the Taliban in the fight against Daesh.