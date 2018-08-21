US Wants Russia's Participation in Alaska Shale Gas, Oil Projects - Embassy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is interested in the participation of Russian companies in shale gas and oil extraction projects in Alaska, the Russian Embassy in the United States told Sputnik.

The Russian Embassy said that the US Exxon Mobile and Baker Hughes oil companies had also taken part in the meeting, noting that these companies continued to operate in the Russian market, in particular in projects in the country's Far East, despite anti-Moscow sanctions.

"The United States is also showing interest in the participation of Russian businesses, including oil and gas companies, in shale gas and oil production projects in Alaska. It is difficult to say how this will be implemented in the future, but, at least the US business circles and authorities of the state of Alaska have showed interest in this sphere, in particular at this event [RAPP meeting]," the diplomatic mission said.

Alaska's Anchorage hosted the RAPP 23rd Annual Meeting on July 25-26. The event was participated by Russian and US government officials, business representatives and public organizations.