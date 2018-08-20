Turkey to Unite With Russia in WTO Complaint Against US Tariffs - Trade Ministry

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey is planning to establish cooperation with other countries, including Russia, in WTO dispute consultations with the United States concerning additional import duties imposed by Washington on steel and aluminum products, the country's Trade Ministry said Monday.

"We are taking the necessary steps to protect the rights of our exporters. Our country has begun a process in the WTO on additional US duties on steel and aluminum," the ministry said in a statement.

"In the near future, we will establish cooperation with exporting countries that have also filed complaints against the US in the WTO [China, Canada, Russia, India, Mexico and the EU countries], We will continue the work to protect our rights," the ministry stressed.

On August 10, US President Donald Trump authorized the doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, up to 50 and 20 percent, respectively, which resulted in the Turkish lira falling to a new historic low.