Russia Ready for Possible New Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Project - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready for Washington potentially imposing new sanctions against participants of Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, the first deputy head of the Russian upper house international committee Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Sunday.

"Russia is ready for these sanctions that, I think, will inevitably be introduced. I cannot exclude that sanctions and the ways to overcome them were discussed yesterday at the meeting of the leaders of Russia and Germany," Vladimir Dzhabarov said.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met in Germany to discuss, among other topics, major commercial projects, such as Nord Stream 2.

The lawmaker noted that the project was not likely to fail.

"The United States should not expect that it will lure someone in with their liquefied natural gas market," Dzhabarov said.

Earlier, US media reported that a lot of work had already been done on a new package of restrictions against Nord Stream 2. Nord Stream 2, a joint project of Russia's Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria's OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany.