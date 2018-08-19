Tehran Accuses US of Attempt to Overthrow State Amid Iran Action Group Creation

The creation of the Iran Action Group was announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier in the week. It will be responsible for overseeing Washington’s response to what Washington described as Tehran’s "destabilizing activities."

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has commented on the creation of the Iran Action Group in the US State Department that would deal with the entire policy toward the Islamic Republic following Washington's controverisial withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

According to him, the creation of the "action group" aims to overthrow the Iranian state, however, the attempt will fail.

65 years ago today, the US overthrew the popularly elected democratic government of Dr. Mossadegh, restoring the dictatorship & subjugating Iranians for the next 25 years. Now an “Action Group” dreams of doing the same through pressure, misinformation & demagoguery. Never again. pic.twitter.com/ic3o652awn — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 19, 2018

In 1953, the United States helped orchestrate the overthrow of elected Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh, restoring to power Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, who was later toppled in Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Zarif's statement comes three days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the creation of the Iran Action Group, which will be responsible for "directing, reviewing and coordinating all aspects of the State Department’s Iran-related activity." Department of State Director of Policy Planning Brian Hook was appointed to lead the group as its Special Representative for Iran.

According to Pompeo, the group will also seek to build the international effort to counter Iran’s behavior.

Prior to the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May, Hook was dealing with negotiations with the US' EU allies in order to change the agreement.

Tensions between the US and Iran have further risen in the wake of Washington's decision to withdraw from the historic 2015 nuclear deal in May, as well as to reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The unilateral move has been opposed by other signatories to the agreement, which have pledged their commitment to the deal.

On August 7, the United States officially put into effect the first package of sanctions against Tehran, which are targeting Iran's purchase of US dollar banknotes, trade in gold and other metals and transactions involving the national currency. The second package is set to be introduced on November 4 hitting, among other things, Iran's oil exports and energy sector.