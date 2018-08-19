Register
10:49 GMT +319 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) presents U.S. President Donald Trump with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017

    Trump Wants Saudis, 'Other Rich Countries' to Pay as US Slashes Aid for Syria

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    World
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Earlier, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that some 230 million dollars in US stabilization funds for Syria will be redirected "to support other key foreign policy priorities."

    In one of his latest tweets, President Donald Trump has announced that the United States has halted the "ridiculous" 230-million-dollar annual payment to Syria.

    "Saudi Arabia and other rich countries in the Middle East will start making payments instead of the US," Trump tweeted, signaling his readiness to develop the country's military.

    His remarks came a few days after State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that "as a result of key partner contributions by coalition members, Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo has authorized the Department of State to redirect approximately $230 million in stabilization funds for Syria, which have been under review."

    READ MORE: State Dept: US to Concentrate on Geneva Peace Process on Syria

    According to her, the cut will be more than offset by an additional 300 million dollars pledged by Washington's coalition partners. They include Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which contributed 100 million dollars and 50 million dollars, respectively.

    Nauert also pledged that the US "will continue to provide life-saving, needs-based humanitarian assistance to vulnerable Syrians, support for the White Helmets and the UN’s International Impartial and Independent Mechanism to hold [Syrian President Bashar] Assad's regime accountable for serious crimes, as well as equipment and other measures to counter the effects of chemical weapons in northwest Syria."

    READ MORE: US, Israel Want White Helmets Out of Syria to Prevent Exposure – Ex-CIA Officer

    Earlier this year, media reports said that the Trump administration seeks to build up an Arab army to replace US troops in Syria.

    According to the Wall Street Journal, the White House is considering involving Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    Earlier in August, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described participation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the evacuation of the White Helmets from Syria as "a big mistake."

    READ MORE: US to Only Deconflict with Russia in Syria Until Trump OKs Cooperation – Mattis

    She added that the White Helmets NGO collaborates with "terrorist groups" in order to slander anti-terror activities in the country.

    Zakharova spoke after up to 800 White Helmets and their family members were evacuated from Syria by Israeli authorities at the request of Canada and several European countries as well as the US last month amid the Syrian Army's offensive against militants in Syria's south part. Damascus slammed the evacuation as a "criminal operation."

    READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Reportedly Targets Civilians in Syria

    The White Helmets has repeatedly claimed that its fundamental aim is to rescue civilians in war zones, however, it has been accused of establishing links to jihadists and helping them to fight the Syrian government.

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, left, meets with the Russian Federation Council Dmitry Sablin in Damascus
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Senior Russian MP Offers 3 Lessons for US to Learn About Peacebuilding in Syria
    In April, Russia and Syria stated that the group was responsible for staging the alleged chemical attack in the city of Douma, which triggered airstrikes against Syria, carried out by the US, Britain and France.

    The international community has voiced concerns about the use of chemical weapons inside of Syria since the alleged use of sarin gas in Damascus in 2013.

    Following the incident, Syria joined the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and agreed to destroy its chemical weapons arsenal. On January 4, 2016, the OPCW issued a statement to confirm that the destruction of the Syrian chemical weapons had been completed.

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Calls US Missile Strike in Syria 'Balanced' Step
    Saudi Arabia Reveals Number of Airstrikes Against Daesh in Syria
    'Syria Wouldn't Be in This Nightmare' If Not for Saudi Arabia and Qatar
    Syrian Army Claims US, Saudi Arabia Allow Daesh to Flee From Mosul to Syria
    Tags:
    contributions, military, aid, payments, funds, Twitter, White Helmets, Heather Nauert, Donald Trump, Syria, Saudi Arabia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Where Reality Meets Fantasy: Dreamlike Images by Russian Art Photographer
    Where Reality Meets Fantasy: Dreamlike Images by Russian Art Photographer
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse