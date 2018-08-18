Chinese FM Says Beijing Ready to Boost Ties With Iran Amid US Sanctions

"China attaches a great importance to Chinese-Iranian relations and is ready to continue developing mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Iran," Wang said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, adding that Beijing had opposed the use of unilateral sanctions in international relations.
For his part, Zarif said Iran highly appreciated China’s role in safeguarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal. The Iranian minister also expressed readiness to boost coordination with all parties to the accord.
Iran Nuclear Deal
After the US withdrawal, other parties to the agreement have expressed their commitment to the accord.
The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The deal stipulated the gradual lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.
