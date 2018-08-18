Former UN Chief and Nobel Prize Laureate Kofi Annan Dies - UN

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80, according to the United Nations International Organization for Migration.
"It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness," the foundation said in a statement.
Today we mourn the loss of a great man, a leader, and a visionary: former @UN Secretary General @KofiAnnan.— IOM — UN Migration (@UNmigration) 18 августа 2018 г.
A life well lived. A life worth celebrating. pic.twitter.com/3sLmy7VS2p
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)