Crowdfunding Effort to Support US-Detained Alleged Russian Agent Butina Launched

The foundation's website featuring Butina's bio and her photos allows visitors to make donations. The donations will ensure that Butina has the best possible defense in court, according to the organizers.
READ MORE: Stormy Daniels Faces $20Mln Lawsuit, Launches Anti-Trump Crowdfunding Campaign
The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the situation unacceptable. The Russian Embassy in the United States on Friday stressed that the young woman was experiencing psychological pressure in prison, including frequent nighttime checks, strip checks and failure to receive adequate medical care.
All comments
Show new comments (0)