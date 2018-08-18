Crowdfunding Effort to Support US-Detained Alleged Russian Agent Butina Launched

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A crowdfunding website to support Maria Butina, a Russian held in a US jail on suspicion of being a foreign agent, has been launched.

The foundation's website featuring Butina's bio and her photos allows visitors to make donations. The donations will ensure that Butina has the best possible defense in court, according to the organizers.

Russian Embassy Accuses US Authorities of Unwarranted Strip Searches of Butina

Butina was arrested in Washington, DC in mid-July on suspicion of acting as an agent for the foreign government. She firmly denies the accusations, which may land her in jail for up to 15 years.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the situation unacceptable. The Russian Embassy in the United States on Friday stressed that the young woman was experiencing psychological pressure in prison, including frequent nighttime checks, strip checks and failure to receive adequate medical care.