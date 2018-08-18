Putin to Attend Austrian Foreign Minister's Wedding in Styria on Saturday

The event has garnered considerable media attention due to the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is set to attend the wedding. The Russian leader was invited by Kneissl during his latest visit to Vienna on June 5.
Putin may reportedly present a performance by Don Cossacks as a possible gift to the newlyweds. Ten people from the performance ensemble are set to sing several songs at the event.
Security has been boosted at the restaurant and the nearby airport of Graz, with German and Russian security personnel preparing the site for the event.
The wedding dinner will be served for 100 people. The restaurant will offer fresh fish and meat to the guests, while the bride will enjoy a vegetarian dish. Moreover, Styria’s specialties will also be served during the dinner.
