Man in Belarus Shoots Two Policemen, Barricades Himself in House - Investigators

A man in a Belorussian village has killed a policeman, wounded another and threatens to continue shooting, the press service of the country's Investigative Committee reported on Friday.

Previously, the Belarus investigative committee that a 57-year old man shot and killed one policeman and injured the other. The wounded policeman has been hospitalized. Later he barricaded himself at home, refusing to surrender and threatening to continue shooting.

According to the committee, law enforcement services have been deployed to the scene in the village of Bobrovichi.

Страшные события развернулись в деревне Бобровичи Ивацевичского района Брестской области Беларуси: местный житель застрелил из ружья участкового милиционера и ранил его коллегу. Затем убийца забаррикадировался в доме, но #ОМОН взял его живым:https://t.co/rRVWSDisCy pic.twitter.com/w5oiDeIZBr — by24org (@by24org) August 17, 2018

The country's special security forces, deployed to the scene, detained the attacker, the press service of the Investigative Committee of the country reported.