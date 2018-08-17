Register
    Killenworth, an estate built in 1913 for George du Pont Pratt and purchased by the former Soviet Union in 1951, is seen in Glen Cove, New York, on December 30, 2016. Killenworth is one of two Russian compounds on the North Shore of Long Island with Norwich House, in Upper Brookville, being closed to Russian officials as part of the sanctions ordered by US President Barack Obama in retaliation for suspected Russian hacking during the US elections

    Moscow Lodges Protest Over US Breaking Int'l Law Regarding Diplomatic Missions

    © AFP 2018 / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
    4170

    The protest note is connected to Washington's continuous violation of international laws with respect to Moscow's diplomatic missions, the Russian Foreign Ministry explained.

    "Due to the continuing gross violations of the norms of international law with respect to diplomatic missions and consular offices of the Russian Federation on US territory by the authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed strong protest to the State Department by sending a corresponding note through diplomatic channels," the ministry's statement read.

    The ministry added that the closure of the Russian facilities in Washington, DC, San-Francisco, New York, Seattle, and Maryland was accompanied by severe violations, including disrespectfully removing the Russian national flag and violating the integrity of diplomatic archives.

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy Accuses US Authorities of Unwarranted Strip Searches of Butina

    Apart from the protest, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the UN Secretary-General to take note of these violations, adding that Russia "reserves the right to apply additional countermeasures if the United States continues its violations."

    Following a mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from the US in spring, Washington ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle by April 2.

    Banderas de EEUU y Rusia
    © AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov
    Establishment Pushed Skripal Sanctions to Derail US Delegation Mission to Russia - Ex-Diplomat
    Later the authorities seized the residence of Russian Consul General and removed the Russian flag from the building. US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert claimed on Twitter that it was not an intrusion but a legal action in response to "Russia’s continuing, outrageous behavior." Moscow, in turn, has stated that the residence was "illegally seized by the US authorities," as well as five other Russian diplomatic facilities in the country, closed due to the anti-Russia sanctions.

    Related:

    US Authorities Remove Flag From Russian Consul General Residence in Seattle
    US Authorities Combing Through Residence of Russian Consul General in Seattle
    Moscow Blasts US for Trying to Enter Closed Russian Consul General's Residence
    Tags:
    protest, Russian Foreign Ministry, Heather Nauert, Maria Zakharova, United States, Russia
