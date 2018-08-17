Moscow Lodges Protest Over US Breaking Int'l Law Regarding Diplomatic Missions

"Due to the continuing gross violations of the norms of international law with respect to diplomatic missions and consular offices of the Russian Federation on US territory by the authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed strong protest to the State Department by sending a corresponding note through diplomatic channels," the ministry's statement read.
The ministry added that the closure of the Russian facilities in Washington, DC, San-Francisco, New York, Seattle, and Maryland was accompanied by severe violations, including disrespectfully removing the Russian national flag and violating the integrity of diplomatic archives.
READ MORE: Russian Embassy Accuses US Authorities of Unwarranted Strip Searches of Butina
Apart from the protest, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the UN Secretary-General to take note of these violations, adding that Russia "reserves the right to apply additional countermeasures if the United States continues its violations."
Following a mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from the US in spring, Washington ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle by April 2.
All comments
Show new comments (0)