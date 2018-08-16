Trump's Envoy Warns Neither Israel Nor Palestine Will Like US Peace Plan

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt has warned that neither Israel nor the Palestinians will be pleased with the US plan for the Middle East settlement but stressed that this was the only way to reach peace.

"No one will be fully pleased with our proposal, but that's the way it must be if real peace is to be achieved. Peace can only succeed if it is based on realities," Greenblatt said in a Twitter publication.

Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and US Ambassador to Tel Aviv David Friedman put their signatures under the publication.

Greenblatt has also published this post in Hebrew and Arabic.

Both during his presidential campaign and after becoming US president, Trump promised to take steps toward settling the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Among the measures taken was ordering Kushner and Greenblatt to focus on the Middle East conflict, and to work out a plan that could bring peace to the region. The two officials have made numerous trips to the region and held talks with local officials, but have not revealed the details of their proposals on the issue.

In December, Trump announced the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The move has been met with mass protests by the Palestinians.

Notably, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said after these decisions were implemented that Ramallah would no longer accept the United States as a mediator in the Middle Eastern peace process.