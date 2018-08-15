US Imposes Fresh N Korea-Related Sanctions - Treasury

WASHINGTON, August 15 (Sputnik) - The United States imposed new North Korea-related sanctions against the Russian-based company Profinet and its Director General, Russian national Vasili Aleksandrovich Kolchanov, the US Treasury Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today announced North Korea-related designations, continuing the implementation of existing UN and US sanctions," the release said. "OFAC also designated Russia-based Profinet Pte Ltd. (Profinet) and its Director General, Russian national Vasili Aleksandrovich Kolchanov."

On August 3, the United States submitted proposals for new international sanctions against North Korea to the UN Security Council 'aimed to achieve complete and verifiable denuclearization of North Korea.'

"The US Mission to the United Nations submitted a list of designation proposals today to the UN Security Council’s 1718 North Korea Sanctions Committee as part of the US government’s regular sanctions implementation activities," the statement said.

Earlier in the month, the UN has released a report claiming the Pyongyang has not stopped ots nuclear and missile programs "and continued to defy Sycurity Council Resolutions through a massive increase in illicit ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products, as well as through transfers of coal at sea during 2018," the document read as cited by Reuters.

READ MORE: North Korea Has Not Stopped Its Nuclear Program, Violates UN Sanctions — Reports

Following this move, North Korea's Foreign Ministry published a statement blasting US attempts to build up "international pressure," the state news agency KCNA reported. According to the statement, the US actions cause obstacles to the implementation of the June 12 Trump-Kim agreement.

On June 12, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with US President Donald Trump in Singapore, where the two leaders issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze of the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW