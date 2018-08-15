MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US cyber security company FireEye believes China is using its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to spy on foreign companies and governments, Financial Times туцы щгедке reported on Wednesday, citing the company's report.

According to Financial Times, Beijing's cyberactivity has, in particular, targeted Belarus, the Maldives, Cambodia, European foreign ministries and non-governmental organizations.

"They appear to be interested in countries where there is a lot of money at stake for them or where policies are being created that would affect future projects," FireEye Vice-President Sandra Joyce said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The publication further said, citing Samantha Hoffman, a research consultant at the UK-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), that China was using foreign electronic commerce platforms, telecommunications networks, companies, and hotels to gather information to control "debate and ideas… that has specific security and diplomatic consequences."

FireEye also warned the authorities of Malaysia, which has criticized the BRI, that the country was open to "the heightened risk of cyber espionage."

China's Belt and Road Initiative was first announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. It aims to develop infrastructure and strengthen ties between Eurasian countries, as well as with Africa, Oceania, and other nearby regions, focusing on the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st century Maritime Silk Road.