UN Supports Disinformation Campaign About White Helmets - Foreign Ministry

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, participation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the evacuation of the White Helmets from Syria was "a big mistake."
"We noted the participation of the United Nations Office (UNO) in the evacuation of the White Helmets, the UNO confirmed their involvement in these events. The UNHCR thereby supports the disinformation campaign [in Syria], arranged by these ‘fearless humanitarian workers.’ This is at the very least a big mistake," she stressed.
Zakharova added that the organization collaborates with "terrorist groups" in order to slander anti-terror activities in the country.
According to the previous reports, up to 800 White Helmets and their family members were evacuated from Syria by the Israeli authorities at the request of Canada, European countries and the US this July due to an offensive of the Syrian army against the rebel militants in the southern part of the country. Damascus slammed that action, calling it a "criminal operation".
