UN Supports Disinformation Campaign About White Helmets - Foreign Ministry

The White Helmets, officially known as Syrian Civil Defense is a non-governmental organization, formed in 2014. Both Moscow and Damascus have accused the group of helping to stage a chemical attack in the Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on April 7.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, participation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the evacuation of the White Helmets from Syria was "a big mistake."

"We noted the participation of the United Nations Office (UNO) in the evacuation of the White Helmets, the UNO confirmed their involvement in these events. The UNHCR thereby supports the disinformation campaign [in Syria], arranged by these ‘fearless humanitarian workers.’ This is at the very least a big mistake," she stressed.

Zakharova added that the organization collaborates with "terrorist groups" in order to slander anti-terror activities in the country.

According to the previous reports, up to 800 White Helmets and their family members were evacuated from Syria by the Israeli authorities at the request of Canada, European countries and the US this July due to an offensive of the Syrian army against the rebel militants in the southern part of the country. Damascus slammed that action, calling it a "criminal operation".

© Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov Syrian Refugees Continue to Return Home as War Nears End

The organization claimed its fundamental aim was to rescuecivilians in the war zones, however, it was accused of establishing links to jihadists and helping them to find the Syrian government. Last April Russia and Syria stated that the group was responsible for the staging of the alleged chemical attack in the city of Douma, which had triggered airstrikes against Syria, carried out by the US, Britain, and France.