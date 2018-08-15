Replacement of Greek Envoy to Moscow Not Unfriendly Move Against Russia – Source

"The ambassador to Russia is not being recalled. There are plans to replace him … If the ambassador was recalled, the Foreign Ministry would have already issued a corresponding note and the ambassador would have already left," the source said.
The source explained that the leakage of an internal document coincided with the ministry's statement on relations with Russia, but was not related to it.
"It was a letter for internal use, for a very limited number of people. The Greek Foreign Ministry did not expect its leakage," source said.
READ MORE: Greek Opposition Party Urges Government to Provide Info on Relations With Russia
He noted that the decision to replace the ambassador to Russia had not been approved yet, a working meeting to review the minister's proposals on ambassadors would be possibly held in September.
All comments
Show new comments (0)