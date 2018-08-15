'It's Alive!': WATCH Mysterious Creature With Tentacles Washed Ashore in Vietnam

Sometimes nature shows us really dangerous and magnificent creatures, and sometimes - strange and confusing ones, especially if we are talking about really weird kinds of sea monsters.

People in Vietnam had their portion of fear and confusion when they found this little guy on the beach. It was really difficult to say if this thing with hundreds of tiny tentacles was a plant or on an animal, but it definitely frightened everybody as hell. So they sent it back to the ocean in order to avoid seeing it again or attracting something like that, but ten times bigger.

However, according to biologists, that is not a new kind of aliens, but a common inhabitant of the ocean floor, called Brittle star or ophiuroid. Well, it is good to know these tentacles are safe for humans — and also as far from us as possible!