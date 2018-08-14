Austria to Enhance Cooperation With Iran on Renewable Energy, Tourism - Envoy

"Environment-friendly supply and security of water resources, renewable energies and sustainable tourism are among the objectives specified for the economic plan to cooperate with Iran," Schulz said, as quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency.
The ambassador, who was currently visiting Iran's central province of Yazd, added that numerous Austrian companies were ready to enter the Iranian market in the renewable energy sector.
The country's currency, the Iranian rial, collapsed to record lows against the US dollar since Washington's announcement of its plans to bring the restrictions back.
