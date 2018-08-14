Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference With Turkish Counterpart

The Russian foreign minister is on a working trip to Turkey, during which he will hold a bilateral meeting in Ankara on Tuesday with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss burning international issues.

Lavrov is holding a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after their meeting. The diplomats have exchanged views on other regional and international issues, including the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, as well as in Ukraine and the Black Sea region.

Speaking at the press-conference, the Russian foreign minister said that Moscow hoped a reasonable approach would prevail in the international relations and countries would return to a depoliticized dialogue, adding that Moscow appreciated Turkey's refusal to join the anti-Russia sanctions.

At the same time, his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu called on the US to return to a dialogue, warning that threats and pressure in Turkey would cause chaos.

On Syrian Issue

During the press-conference, Lavrov noted that both Moscow and Ankara were holding a dialogue on the complete implementation of agreements on the de-escalation zones in Syria, including in Idlib.

Cavusoglu, in his turn, said that terrorist groups that arrived from Aleppo and Eastern Ghouta acted in Idlib and urged to eliminate them, warning, however, against a complete bombing the de-escalation zone.

FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE