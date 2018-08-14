Moscow Regrets US Suspension of Cooperation Within Open Skies Treaty

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow deeply regrets Washington's decision to suspend cooperation with Russia under the Treaty on Open Skies in accordance with the new US defense budget, such move is an "intoxication" of international relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act into law. According to the bill, the United States will not obligate any funds to implement the Open Skies Treaty until penalties are imposed against Russia for previous violations.

"Instead of addressing this issue within the framework of the Open Skies Consultative Commission, we learn from the new bill that the funding for implementation [of the treaty] would be suspended. Well, this is a choice of the United States. This is the path toward further intoxication of international relations by unilateral methods. We can only regret it," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat stressed that Moscow was concerned over the US record-high allocations for military purposes under the new defense budget and would carefully examine the document.

The Open Skies Treaty suspension is in place until the president certifies to Congress that penalties have been imposed on Russia for previous treaty violations, the document said.

In June 2017, the United States said Moscow was violating the terms of the Open Skies Treaty by placing restrictions on overflights of Kaliningrad, Russia's enclave on the Baltic Sea. The United States said it would implement restrictions on Russian observation flights over the United States on January 1, 2018.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said it has complied with its obligations under all international agreements including the Open Skies Treaty

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in 1992 and became one of the measures to build confidence in post-Cold War Europe. It has been operating since 2002 and allows participating countries to openly collect information on each other's military forces and activities.

The treaty covers most NATO member states as well as Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sweden and Finland. As a rule, flights of Russia and NATO member states are conducted on a reciprocal basis.