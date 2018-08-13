Iran Wants US to Pay $110 Bln in Compensation Amid Nuke Deal Collapse – Reports

Earlier this month, the first batch of US sanctions against Tehran, previously lifted under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, came back into effect under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

The Iranian vice-president for legal affairs Laya Joneydi has announced that the US must pay Iran more than 100 billion dollars in unpaid compensation over the damages Washington inflicted on the Islamic Republic.

"Individuals and private firms damaged by the US' moves in the past decades have filed complaints in Iranian courts and verdicts have been issued in their favor. By now, the amount of compensation the US must pay exceeds 110 billion dollars," Joneydi told the Iranian news network Khabar Online.

READ MORE: US Urges Allies, Partners to Deny Funds to Iran Leadership — Pompeo

She said that the figure is almost certain to increase as Iranian courts will begin handling new complaints against the US following its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemned Washington for launching what he described as "psychological warfare" against the Islamic Republic.

"America will regret imposing sanctions on Iran. They are already isolated in the world. They are imposing sanctions on Iranian children, patients and the nation," he underlined.

READ MORE: 'Firms That Agreed to Engage in Iran are Now Worried About US Punishment' — Prof

The first round of US sanctions targeting Iranian exports, the country's financial system and its ability to access the global financial system, took effect at midnight on August 6. The second round, which will target Iran's energy sector, is scheduled to enter force November 4.

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik Iran to Refrain From Talks as Long as Washington Using Threats - FM

On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the Iran deal and promised to impose the "highest level" of sanctions on Tehran's energy, petrochemical and financial sectors despite objections from Europe as well as Russia and China, who have repeatedly defended the deal.

The 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), eased sanctions earlier imposed on Iran in exchange for Tehran curtailing its nuclear weapons program.