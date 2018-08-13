Register
14:40 GMT +313 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US dollars

    Iran Wants US to Pay $110 Bln in Compensation Amid Nuke Deal Collapse – Reports

    © Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Earlier this month, the first batch of US sanctions against Tehran, previously lifted under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, came back into effect under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

    The Iranian vice-president for legal affairs Laya Joneydi has announced that the US must pay Iran more than 100 billion dollars in unpaid compensation over the damages Washington inflicted on the Islamic Republic.

    "Individuals and private firms damaged by the US' moves in the past decades have filed complaints in Iranian courts and verdicts have been issued in their favor. By now, the amount of compensation the US must pay exceeds 110 billion dollars," Joneydi told the Iranian news network Khabar Online.

    READ MORE: US Urges Allies, Partners to Deny Funds to Iran Leadership — Pompeo

    She said that the figure is almost certain to increase as Iranian courts will begin handling new complaints against the US following its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

    Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemned Washington for launching what he described as "psychological warfare" against the Islamic Republic.

    "America will regret imposing sanctions on Iran. They are already isolated in the world. They are imposing sanctions on Iranian children, patients and the nation," he underlined.

    READ MORE: 'Firms That Agreed to Engage in Iran are Now Worried About US Punishment' — Prof

    The first round of US sanctions targeting Iranian exports, the country's financial system and its ability to access the global financial system, took effect at midnight on August 6. The second round, which will target Iran's energy sector, is scheduled to enter force November 4.

    President Donald Trump waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Iran to Refrain From Talks as Long as Washington Using Threats - FM
    On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the Iran deal and promised to impose the "highest level" of sanctions on Tehran's energy, petrochemical and financial sectors despite objections from Europe as well as Russia and China, who have repeatedly defended the deal.

    The 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), eased sanctions earlier imposed on Iran in exchange for Tehran curtailing its nuclear weapons program.

    Related:

    Iranian-Americans Reject Trump Threat of War on Tehran - National Council
    'Someday Trump Will Call Iran and Ask for Negotiations' – Tehran
    Hundreds Protest in Tehran Against Trump's Decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal
    Tags:
    courts, withdrawal, complaints, compensation, damages, Iran nuclear deal, Laya Joneydi, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flying High: Day-to-Day Life of Russia's Air Forces
    Flying High: Day-to-Day Life of Russia's Air Forces
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse