Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Says No War, No Negotiations With US

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has banned holding any direct talks with the United States, according to state television.

"I ban holding any talks with America … America never remains loyal to its promises in talks… just gives empty words … and never retreats from its goals for talks," Khamenei said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that its allies and partners should join with the United States to deny funding to the leaders of Iran.

On August 6, the US government reimposed the first wave of sanctions against Iran that were lifted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In early May, Trump announced his decision to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement signed in Vienna by Iran, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union.

Donald Trump also announced the restoration of all sanctions against Tehran, including secondary ones that apply to other countries conducting business with Iran.