US Anti-Russia Sanctions Over “Chemical Weapons” Hurt OPCW Authority - Moscow

The US State Department revealed last week details on new anti-Russia sanctions over the Skripal poisoning case, noting that Moscow could avoid some of the measures if it allowed inspectors into the country to make sure it wasn't developing or using chemical or biological weapons.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday that Russia was calling on the United States to abandon its irresponsible policy destabilizing the international legal system for arms control, adding that US sanctions against Russia over 'chemical weapons use' pose threat to the integrity of the Chemical Weapons Convention and damage the authority of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

According to the ministry, Moscow regards proofless accusations of involvement in the Salisbury incident as an attempt to present Russia as a country that doesn't follow its international obligations.

"Russia has repeatedly confirmed in practice that it treats its international obligations in the most meticulous way. Any attempts to question this are unacceptable," it said.

US Reasoning for New Anti-Russia Sanctions Questionable - Lower Saxony PM

On Wednesday, Washington announced new anti-Russian sanctions over Moscow’s alleged use of chemical weapons in England's Salisbury against former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in March.

The new sanctions ban exports of electronic devices and dual-use components to Russia. Further restrictions, including banning Russian carrier Aeroflot's US flights, limiting diplomatic ties and halting US exports, may be avoided if Washington confirms that Russia "is no longer using chemical or biological weapons."