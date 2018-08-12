Register
    President Donald Trump meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. File photo

    US Disrespect May Prompt Turkey to 'Look for New Friends and Allies' – Erdogan

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Earlier this week, the White House announced that it would double import tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum production, while President Donald Trump tweeted that US-Turkish bilateral relations were "not good at this time."

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned of far-reaching consequences in the event the United States continues to disrespect Ankara, according to his op-ed in the New York Times.

    "Unless the United States starts respecting Turkey's sovereignty and proves that it understands the dangers that our nation faces, our partnership could be in jeopardy," he warned.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Warns US Against Using Threatening Language Toward Turkey

    Erdogan demanded that Washington should "give up the misguided notion that our relationship can be asymmetrical and come to terms with the fact that Turkey has alternatives."

    "Failure to reverse this trend of unilateralism and disrespect will require us to start looking for new friends and allies. You can never bring this nation in line with the language of threats," Erdogan underscored.

    The remarks echoed those made by Erdogan during a provincial meeting of his ruling AK Party in the Black Sea coastal town of Rize earlier this week.
    During the speech, he specifically expressed regret over the fact that America "chooses a pastor" over its "strategic partner in NATO."

    READ MORE: Trump Calls on Erdogan to Free US Pastor From Turkish Jail

    Separately, Erdogan addressed the issue of the Turkish lira nosediving to a record low, urging citizens to shore up the national currency.

    "If there are dollars under your pillow, take these out. If there are euros, take these out. Immediately give these to the banks and convert to Turkish lira and by doing this, we fight this war of independence and the future. Because this is the language they understand," he pointed out.

    Erdogan's remarks came after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he had authorized a doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey, also praising "the very strong dollar" and referring to the Turkish lira's collapse.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Calls Lira's Collapse 'Currency Plot' Amid Spat With Washington

    The exchange rate of the Turkish lira has, meanwhile, plummeted more than 16 percent against the US dollar, reaching an all-time low following Trump's announcement.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, wipes his tears
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    US Mulls More Sanctions Against Turkey as Talks on Pastor Brunson Fail – Reports
    Washington earlier imposed sanctions against Turkey's Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul and Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu for participating in the detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson, suspected of being connected to the movement of Fethullah Gulen who is in turn accused of orchestrating the 2016 failed military coup in Turkey.

    With Washington claiming that Brunson was jailed unlawfully, Ankara is promising to freeze the US Justice and Interior Secretaries' assets in Turkey in retaliation for the sanctions.

