Erdogan: Lira's Fluctuation is Plot Against Ankara, Turkish People Won't Give In

Following Washington's move to double the steel and aluminum tariffs already in place against imports from Turkey, the exchange rate of the Turkish lira reached an all-time low.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the collapse of the lira, the country's national currency, "a plot against Ankara," stressing that the Turkish people won't give in.

Erdogan also noted that US President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on metal imports is against the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

For the third day in a row, Turkey's president has been urging Turks to sell dollars and euros to support the national currency.

