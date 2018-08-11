Register
15:56 GMT +311 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addresses media during a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016

    Iran FM Slams Trump's 'Shameful Remarks' About US Economic Crackdown on Turkey

    © AP Photo / Petr David Josek
    World
    Get short URL
    120

    The top Iranian diplomat has responded to US President Donald Trump's move to double the steel and aluminum tariffs already in place against imports from Turkey.

    In one of the latest posts on his Twitter page, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed Washington's "jubilation in inflicting economic hardship" on Turkey as "shameful".

    He tweeted that "the US has to rehabilitate its addiction to sanctions and bullying or the entire world will unite — beyond verbal condemnations — to force it to."

    READ MORE: Erdogan Warns US Against Using Threatening Language Toward Turkey

    In an apparent nod to Turkey, Zarif also promised that Iran will support its immediate neighbor in the face of the US sanctions.

    His remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he had authorized the doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey, praising "the strong dollar" and the plummeting Turkish lira.

    The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in turn, pledged to retaliate against restrictive US measures, stressing that Washington will not get results by imposing sanctions on Turkey.

    READ MORE: US to Review Turkey's Trade Preferences After Ankara's Retaliation

    "It is impossible to correlate the decision by President Trump to impose additional duties on steel and aluminum to the World Trade Organization rules.The US should know that they will not be able to achieve any results with such sanctions and pressure. They will only damage our allied relations, which have withstood serious difficulties.  As before, all steps taken against Turkey will receive the necessary response," the ministry pointed out.

    The Turkish Trade Ministry, for its part, underscored that the extra US tariffs are out of sync with the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

    The exchange rate of the Turkish lira plummeted more than 16 percent against the US dollar and reached an all-time low following Washington's announcement.

    READ MORE: 'US Addiction to Sanctions Knows No Bounds' — Iran on Measures Against Turkey

    Middle East
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Turkey-US Rapprochement Would Jeopardize Ankara's Ties With Tehran - Prof
    In early August, the US announced that it was sanctioning Turkey's Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister for leading roles in the imprisonment of US pastor Andrew Brunson and alleged human rights abuses.

    Brunson was put behind bars about two years ago for alleged ties to the movement founded by Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating the 2016 failed military coup in Turkey  The pastor was recently released from a Turkish prison and placed under house arrest.

    Related:

    Turkey Refuses to Tolerate Threats as US Warns of Sanctions Over Detained Pastor
    US Reportedly Tries to Sell 'Patriots' to Turkey in Bid to Derail S-400 Purchase
    Turkey Refuses to Meet US Calls to Curb Oil Trade With Iran
    Tags:
    hardship, neighbors, world, tariffs, sanctions, Twitter, Javad Zarif, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 4-10
    This Week in Pictures: August 4-10
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse