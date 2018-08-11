'Americans Aren't Honest': Iranian FM Speaks About US 'Addiction' to Sanctions

"No meeting will take place. The Americans are not honest. Moreover, they are entangled in their addiction; the addiction of [imposing] sanctions will not allow any dialogue to take place," Zarif said as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
"Trump's jubilation in inflicting economic hardship on its NATO ally Turkey is shameful. The US has to rehabilitate its addiction to sanctions & bullying or entire world will unite — beyond verbal condemnations — to force it to. We’ve stood with neighbors before, and will again now," Zarif said on Twitter.
On Tuesday, the United States reinstated sanctions targeting Iran's trade in gold and other precious metals, its purchase of US dollars as well as automotive sector. The second batch of US sanctions against Tehran will be reinstated in November.
