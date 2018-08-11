'Americans Aren't Honest': Iranian FM Speaks About US 'Addiction' to Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday ruled out the possibility of a meeting between Iranian and US officials on the sidelines of the upcoming 73rd UN General Assembly in New York scheduled for September 25 - October 1.

"No meeting will take place. The Americans are not honest. Moreover, they are entangled in their addiction; the addiction of [imposing] sanctions will not allow any dialogue to take place," Zarif said as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

"Trump's jubilation in inflicting economic hardship on its NATO ally Turkey is shameful. The US has to rehabilitate its addiction to sanctions & bullying or entire world will unite — beyond verbal condemnations — to force it to. We’ve stood with neighbors before, and will again now," Zarif said on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump said in late July that he would meet with Iranian leaders without preconditions "whenever they want." Tehran responded that in order to pave way for talks with Iran the United States should return to the Iran nuclear deal that Washington pulled out from in May.

On Tuesday, the United States reinstated sanctions targeting Iran's trade in gold and other precious metals, its purchase of US dollars as well as automotive sector. The second batch of US sanctions against Tehran will be reinstated in November.