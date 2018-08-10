Finland to Participate in NATO Training Mission in Iraq

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland, which is not a NATO member state, will participate in the alliance's training mission in Iraq, the Finnish government said Friday, adding that it would send a small number of staff officers and trainers.

The decision was made earlier in the day by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and the Finnish Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy.

"The President of the Republic and the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy decided on Friday 10 August that Finland will provide a small number of staff officers and trainers to the NATO training mission in Iraq," the government said in a press release.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: NATO Arms Dealer Attempted to Buy Russian Weaponry for Iraq in 2015

The NATO non-combat training mission in Iraq was established during the alliance’s summit held in the middle of July. The mission’s objectives are to train the Iraqi security forces, as well as to provide additional support in stabilizing the country.