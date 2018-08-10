Lavrov Tells Pompeo About Russia's 'Categorical Rejection' of New US Sanctions

Earlier, the US State Department announced new sanctions on Moscow over the allegations of involvement in poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the United Kingdom in March.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, touching upon the issue of Washington's new sanctions against Russia.

"The Russian side expressed categorical rejection of Washington's recently announced sanctions referring to the allegedly available information on Russia's involvement in the so-called Skripal case," Lavrov told Pompeo, as cited by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The minister stressed that neither the United States nor the United Kingdom nor any other side had provided a single fact to substantiate the accusations.

Lavrov and Pompeo also discussed the situation in Syria and some other issues addressed by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki summit on July 16, according to the ministry.

On Wednesday, Washington announced new anti-Russian sanctions over Moscow’s alleged use of chemical weapons in England's Salisbury against former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in March. The new sanctions ban exports of electronic devices and dual-use components to Russia. Further restrictions, including banning Russian carrier Aeroflot's US flights, limiting diplomatic ties and halting US exports, may be avoided if Washington confirms that Russia "is no longer using chemical or biological weapons."