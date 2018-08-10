Claims of US Servicemen Involvement in Turkish Coup 'Absurd' - European Command

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Accusations that US service members were involved in the 2016 failed Turkish coup are both "absurd and inappropriate," US European Command said in a press release on Friday.

"Recent press reporting alleging that US service members were involved in the failed coup attempt in Turkey in 2015 (sic) is absurd and inappropriate," the release said.

The statement came in response to media reports saying that a group of pro-government Turkish lawyers had filed charges against US Air Force Officers allegedly connected to the coup. The reports said the officers were associated with the Incirlik Air Base.

But US European Command said in its release that the individuals mentioned in some media reports are not currently stationed at the US base in Incirlik, Turkey.

The United States values the strong military-to-military ties it has with Turkey and will continue with its mission at Incirlik, the release added.

An attempted military coup took place in Turkey in July 2016. It was quickly suppressed by government forces, but over 240 people were killed and an estimated 2,000 were wounded.