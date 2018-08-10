Claims of US Servicemen Involvement in Turkish Coup 'Absurd' - European Command

"Recent press reporting alleging that US service members were involved in the failed coup attempt in Turkey in 2015 (sic) is absurd and inappropriate," the release said.
READ MORE: US Mulls More Sanctions Against Turkey as Talks on Pastor Brunson Fail — Reports
But US European Command said in its release that the individuals mentioned in some media reports are not currently stationed at the US base in Incirlik, Turkey.
The United States values the strong military-to-military ties it has with Turkey and will continue with its mission at Incirlik, the release added.
An attempted military coup took place in Turkey in July 2016. It was quickly suppressed by government forces, but over 240 people were killed and an estimated 2,000 were wounded.
