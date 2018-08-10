Facebook Confirms Banning 3D-Printed Guns Files

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Facebook has confirmed blocking blueprints for making 3D guns across its platforms, including Messenger and Instagram, amid the court battle between the US federal government and 3d-print gun enthusiasts looking to publish the code online.

"Sharing instructions on how to print firearms using 3D printers is not allowed under our Community Standards… In line with our policies, we are removing this content from Facebook," the company said in a statement, as quoted by the BuzzFeed News outlet on Thursday.

According to the outlet, pro-gun activists Firearms Policy Coalition noticed that Facebook was blocking their materials last week.

On July 31, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking Defense Distributed nonprofit from sharing gun blueprints even though the organization had reached a settlement with the government, which would allow it to distribute gun designs.