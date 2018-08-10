Facebook Confirms Banning 3D-Printed Guns Files

"Sharing instructions on how to print firearms using 3D printers is not allowed under our Community Standards… In line with our policies, we are removing this content from Facebook," the company said in a statement, as quoted by the BuzzFeed News outlet on Thursday.
On July 31, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking Defense Distributed nonprofit from sharing gun blueprints even though the organization had reached a settlement with the government, which would allow it to distribute gun designs.
