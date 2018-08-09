Register
22:04 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    World

    Ticking Time Bomb? Scientists Reveal 10 Countries That Could Soon Die Out

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US, China, Spain, South Korea and others are facing the same problem of the decreasing population.

     

    Science Alert has published an article where it compared the countries by fertility rate and made a list of countries where the population is facing a slow decrease. The US, UK, China, Italy, Spain, Latvia, Bulgaria, South Korea, Japan and Singapore have a steadily growing life expectancy rates.  Yet with greater age come greater spending on pensions and healthcare. Many countries are showing the shift in the birth rates, which means that there will be not enough people to work and pay taxes to maintain the pensions stable. Such a situation is called “a demographic time bomb.”

    READ MORE:EU Should Open Borders to Migrants, Regarding Population Decrease — Think Tank

    The authors of the research noted that to avoid the demographic catastrophe the fertility rate should be 2.2 children per woman. However, many nations’ birth rates have fallen below the rate of 2. This demographic trend may be softened by increases in immigration, yet the crisis cannot be resolved completely if a significant number of citizens leave the country to seek employment overseas.

    According to the researchers, the US fertility rates in the last two years reached an all-time low– 1.76 with life expectancy being at a high point of 78,7 years in 2018. A New York Times survey said that American couples who want kids sometimes end up having less than originally planned or none at all because of the high cost of childcare- up to $10,000 annually. The fall in fertility numbers was slightly reduced by the growth in the number of immigrant workers, yet the trend remains unchanged. Italy and South Korea are facing similar problems with young couples wishing to have two or more children but restricting themselves because of the high costs of living, unemployment and a lack of economic stability.

    UK fertility rates dropped dramatically after Brexit and the fall in young immigration with birth rates being at their lowest level in a dozen years. At the same time, Latvia’s population is constantly contracting because many citizens prefer to look for jobs in the other countries of the European Union.  Bulgaria's has the fastest shrinking population in the world and soon could reach immediate post-World War II numbers, the Bloomberg reports. Like in Latvia, citizens prefer to leave the EU’s poorest country to seek jobs elsewhere.

    READ MORETicking Clock: European Civilization on the Brink of Extinction?

    Japan (1.44) and Singapore (0.83) are trying to encourage the demographic rise with regular payments for those ready to give birth to children. China’s fertility rates have been dropping, although the government has softened the ban on having a maximum of 1 child per family up to 2. By 2030 nearly a quarter of the Chinese population will be 60 or older.

    One of the worst demographic situations is in Spain with some towns being nearly abandoned; the small town of La Estrella has only two residents in their 80s still living there. The number of deaths in Spain exceeded the number of births for many years. Most Spanish women give birth later than any other women in the EU, Business Insider reports. Along with the longest life expectancy, Spanish fertility rate is 1.5. Last year the Spanish government hired a special aid in order to reverse the birth rate; however, the latest positive changes in the statistics occurred due to the arrival of immigrants.

     

    Related:

    Single Population in US Reaches Record Highs as Social Attitudes Change
    EU Should Open Borders to Migrants, Regarding Population Decrease - Think Tank
    US White Population Declines for First Time as Hispanic, Black, Asian Grows
    Breed Like Rabbits: Poland Urges Residents to Reverse Population Decline
    Germany's Population Rose by 600,000 in 2016 Due to Migration, Reached 82.8Mln
    Ticking Clock: European Civilization on the Brink of Extinction?
    Tags:
    demographic crisis, population drop, population decline, Singapore, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Bulgaria, Latvia, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse