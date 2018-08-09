Russian Foreign Ministry Issues Travel Alert Amid Upcoming Rallies in US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned Russian tourists about the upcoming march of the far-right and anti-fascist protest rallies in the United States.

"On August 12 – demonstrations in Washington, DC; the march of the far-right "Unite the right 2" at 5:30 p.m. [21:30 GMT] from Foggy Bottom–GWU metro station to Lafayette Square; a protest rally of anti-fascists at Freedom Plaza from noon till 3 p.m.," the ministry's Crisis Management Center wrote on Twitter.

The ministry also warned about anti-government rallies in Nicaragua, which are due to take place on Saturday.

The center recommends that Russian tourists avoid public mass gatherings in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, where anti-government protests are scheduled for Friday. Russian nationals are similarly warned about political demonstrations in Serbia’s Belgrade slated for Friday.

The ministry also issued warnings concerning wildfires in Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Norway. It also warned about the risks of collapsing buildings and constructions on the Indonesian island of Lombok after the latest earthquake.

Finally, the center urged Russian tourists to be cautious amid the Ebola outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).