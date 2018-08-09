Register
    An Israeli F-15 fighter jet performs a rehearsal ahead of an air show to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the creation of Israel in May, in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on April 12, 2018

    Deliberate Lies: Israel Accuses BBC of Biased Coverage, Set to File Complaint

    Tel Aviv said it will be lodging a formal complaint against the BBC over its one-sided coverage of developments in the Gaza Strip.

    The Israeli Foreign Ministry has accused the BBC of “deliberately lying” about the recent wave of violence in Gaza and southern Israel.

    Emmanuel Nahshon, spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry, singled out an article’s headline which claimed an Israeli airstrike killed a woman and a baby, but failed to mention that Hamas rocket fire provoked Israeli warplanes and attack helicopters to conduct raids against suspected terrorist sites and hideouts.

    READ MORE: WATCH Explosions Erupt as Israel Hits Targets in Gaza

    In a tweet posted on Thursday morning from his official account, the spokesperson said he has requested the Israeli Embassy in London to file a written complaint against the public service broadcaster.

     

    Mr. Nahshon also said the BBC must “immediately” change the article’s headline.

    Shortly after the tweet was posted, the BBC opted to amend the headline, mentioning that the airstrikes were carried out in retaliation to rocket attacks targeting southern Israel.

    Bogota
    © Sputnik / Chernoshek A
    Israel Slams Colombia for Recognizing Palestine
    However, speaking to Israeli media, the spokesperson said the Embassy will still be filing a complaint against the BBC despite the edit.

    Since Wednesday evening, in excess of 150 rockets have indiscriminately been launched at Israel, with the bulk of them landing outside cities and settlements, injuring seven civilians.

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) subsequently destroyed over 140 Hamas targets to degrade the group’s ability to launch similar attacks against Israel in the future.

    “We responded by targeting a cement factory used by Hamas to build terror tunnels, a maritime terror tunnel shaft, & several terror sites in military compounds,” the IDF said in a statement.

    READ MORE: Israeli Jets Attack Over 140 Targets in Gaza, Israel Defense Forces Report

    airstrikes, bias, Israeli-Palestininan Conflict, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas, BBC, Emmanuel Nahshon, Gaza Strip, Israel, United Kingdom
