UK Foreign Secretary Hunt Praises US for Announcing New Anti-Russia Sanctions

"If we are going to stop chemical and biological weapons — including nerve agents — becoming a new and horrific 21st cent norm states like Russia that use or condone their use need to know there is a price to pay. Thank you USA for standing firm with us on this," Hunt tweeted.
On Wednesday, the US administration announced new sanctions against Russia because of its alleged use of chemical weapons in Salisbury, a claim strongly rejected by Moscow.
READ MORE: Ruble Falls to Multi-Month Lows Against Dollar, Euro Amid News of US Sanctions
According to media reports, the first package implies a complete ban on the export of electronic devices and dual-use components to Russia, the second package may include a decrease in the level of diplomatic relations, a ban on flights of Russia's Aeroflot carrier to the United States and almost complete suspension of US exports. Russia can avoid the second wave if it guarantees the non-use of chemical weapons in the future, the US State Department noted.
All comments
Show new comments (0)