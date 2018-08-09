Register
10:55 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Washington

    Trudeau Unapologetic as Saudi Arabia Accuses Canada of 'Blatant' Interference

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The diplomatic and economic standoff between Canada and Saudi Arabia escalated after Riyadh ousted the Canadian ambassador and suspended trade and investment ties with the country in response to Ottawa’s calls for the release of civil society activists detained in the kingdom.

    Addressing the growing row between the two countries on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered no apology, instead reaffirming Ottawa’s stance on human rights in the kingdom.

    “Canada will always speak strongly and clearly in private and in public on questions of human rights. We do not wish to have poor relations with Saudi Arabia. Diplomatic talks continue,” he said.

    The prime minister further stressed that Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland “had a long conversation” with her Saudi counterpart on Tuesday in an attempt to resolve the current impasse.

    READ MORE: Saudi Retaliation Follows Long History of Canada ‘Making Them Look Bad’

    His speech came on the heels of statements by Saudi foreign minister Abdel al-Jubeir, who stressed that Canada continued interfering in Riyadh’s internal affairs and ruled out mediation in the dispute, warning of additional punitive measures.

    “The matter is not about human rights, it is a matter of national security. Saudi Arabia does not interfere in the affairs of Canada in any way. Therefore, Canada must correct its actions towards the Kingdom. […] There is nothing to mediate. A mistake has been made and a mistake should be corrected,” he said.

    Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia accused Canada of “overt and blatant interference” in its internal affairs after the latter called for the “immediate release” of human rights activists detained in the kingdom. In addition, the Foreign Ministry tweeted that another attempt to meddle in Saudi internal affairs would mean that Riyadh is also entitled to interfere in Canada’s affairs.

    In response to Ottawa’s statements, Riyadh declared the Canadian ambassador a persona-non-grata, giving him 24 hours to leave the kingdom, and froze fresh trade ties and investment transactions between the two countries. Riyadh has also announced its decision to suspend student exchange programs with Canada and move Saudi students studying in Canada elsewhere.

    Reacting to the Saudi actions, Freeland on Monday tweeted a statement to highlight that the Foreign Ministry was “deeply concerned” by the expulsion of the ambassador.

    The Saudi foreign minister also said Monday that Ottawa had "distorted" information, claiming that the rights of those detained had been ensured by Saudi Arabia's legal system.

    Related:

    Saudi Energy Minister Assures Oil Exports to Canada Unaffected by Diplomatic Row
    Saudi Retaliation Follows Long History of Canada ‘Making Them Look Bad’
    Human Rights Advocate Sees Bias in Canada's Accusations of Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia Mulls Implementing Additional Measures Against Canada - FM
    Canada Hopes UAE, UK to Help Mend Ties With S Arabia Amid Rift – Reports
    Riyadh Stops Medical Treatment Programs in Canada - Reports
    ‘We Can’t Do it For Them’: Washington Bows Out of Saudi-Canada Row
    Tags:
    row, investment, education, trade, human rights, interference, expulsion, diplomatic crisis, Justin Trudeau, Saudi Arabia, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse