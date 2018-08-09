Register
09:26 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise to learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Gaziantep, Turkey, July 20, 2017

    US Urges Russia to Allow Chemical Weapons Inspections Amid Skripal Sanctions

    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    World
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government unveiled sanctions against Russia related to the Skripal affair, parts of which Moscow can prevent only if they meet demanding conditions including allowing international observers into the country to conduct intrusive chemical weapons inspections.

    The new sanctions are tied to a March chemical weapons attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, in the United Kingdom. Russian representatives in the United Nations said Moscow did not produce Novichok, the nerve agent used in the incident, and did not plan or carry out any attacks on foreign soil.

    Sanctions

    The timing of the sanctions, the second wave of which a State Department official admitted were "draconian," comes just as a delegation led by US Senator Rand Paul is visiting Russia to try and improve relations between the two countries.

    READ MORE: No Proof of Russian Hand in Skripal Poisoning — German MP

    The State Department claimed in a press release on Wednesday that the new wave of sanctions come after the United States concluded earlier this week that Russia’s alleged involvement in the Skripal attack represented a breach of international statutes.

    "Following the use of a ‘Novichok’ nerve agent in an attempt to assassinate UK citizen Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal, the United States, on August 6, 2018, determined… that the government of the Russian Federation has used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law or has used lethal chemical or biological weapons against its own nationals," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in the statement.

    A senior State Department official said in a conference call with reporters shortly after the statement was released that the first wave of sanctions will take effect on or around August 22.

    View London. (File)
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Ex-Spy Skripal's Niece Intends to Accompany Her Grandmother to London
    The first wave will ban licenses for exports of sensitive national security material to Russia, the official explained.

    The United States will impose a second round of sanctions three months after the initial sanctions on August 22 if Washington cannot verify that Moscow has met the criteria under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act (CBW), the official said, citing provisions in the act.

    The official said the second batch includes sanctions that are "in general more draconian than the first round."

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy Calls New US Sanctions Tied to Salisbury Poisoning 'Draconian'

    These sanctions may include downgrading or suspending diplomatic bilateral relations, suspending Aeroflot flights, prohibiting bank loans, and cutting off exports and imports between both countries, and other restrictions as outlined in the act under Section 307(B).

    The US government will waive sanctions related to space flight activities, however, because there are space flight actions in which the United States is engaged with the Russian Federation, the official said.

    The United States will also waive US foreign assistance to the Russian people, and items related to safety and commercial passenger aviation.

    Assurances

    Russia can take action to avoid the second round of sanctions from coming into force, although the State Department official acknowledged that Moscow would first have to meet "demanding" requirements among which include intrusive inspections.

    "They [conditions] include… that Russia has provided reliable assurances that it will not in the future engage in such activities and also that Russia is willing to allow on-site inspections by United Nations observers or other internationally recognized impartial observers or other reliable means that exist to ensure the government is not using chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law," the official said.

    Banknotes of US dollars and rubles
    © Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
    Finance Min.: Russia to Rely on Domestic Investors if US Sanctions Russian Debt
    If these, among other conditions, are not met the second round of sanctions will go into effect three months after August 22. The State Department representative also claimed that the United States wants to maintain relations with Russia despite the new sanctions.

    Washington informed Moscow about the decision shortly before the State Department unveiled the sanctions publicly, the representative added.

    Reactions

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May, according to a statement released by her office, welcomed the new batch of US sanctions.

    "The UK welcomes this further action by our US allies," the statement said on Wednesday. "The strong international response to the use of a chemical weapon on the streets of Salisbury sends an unequivocal message to Russia that its provocative, reckless behavior will not go unchallenged."

    READ MORE: UK Def Sec Accuses Russia of 'Malign Behavior,' Hints at Skripal Poisoning Link

    The United Kingdom was backed by its usual friends in both houses of the US Congress, including House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce.

    "The administration is rightly acting to uphold international bans on the use of chemical weapons," Royce said in a press release. "The mandatory sanctions that follow this determination are key to increasing pressure on Russia. [Russian President] Vladimir Putin must know that we will not tolerate his deadly acts or his ongoing attacks on our democratic process."

    US Senator Rob Portman, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in a statement, said the United States must stand with its British allies and hold Russia accountable by imposing even more sanctions.

    The Russian Embassy in Washington was outraged after being told about these so-called "draconian" measures based on wild allegations.

    "On August 8, 2018, our Deputy Chief of Mission was informed in the State Department of new ‘draconian’ sanctions against Russia for far-fetched accusations of using the ‘Novichok’ nerve agent against a UK citizen S. Skripal and his daughter," the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

    READ MORE: Assange Mulls Testifying in US Probe into Russian Meddling

    The diplomatic mission accused the United States of an "assembly line" style of imposing unsubstantiated sanctions on Russia and refusing to communicate.

    "We grew accustomed to not hearing any facts or evidence. The American side refused to answer our follow-up questions, claiming that the information is classified. However, we were told that the US has enough intel to conclude that ‘Russia is to blame,’" the statement said.

    The Embassy reiterated that, in its letters to the State Department, it had confirmed that it continued to strongly stand for an open and transparent investigation into the March events, and had proposed publishing the exchange. "No answer has followed so far," the Embassy concluded.

    Related:

    US Imposing Sanctions on Russia Over Skripal Poisoning - State Department
    UK Def Sec Accuses Russia of 'Malign Behavior,' Hints at Skripal Poisoning Link
    Ex-Spy Skripal's Niece Intends to Accompany Her Grandmother to London
    Russian Envoy Suggests NATO Prevents Allies From Urging UK to Probe Skripal Case
    Tags:
    Skripal case, sanctions, United States, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse