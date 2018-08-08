EU Firms Free to Decide on Activities in Iran Amid US Sanctions - EU Commission

"According to the EU Blocking Statute, EU operators are free to conduct their business as they see fit in accordance with the EU law and national applicable laws. This means that they are free to choose whether to start working, continue or seize business operations in Iran, and whether or not to engage in the economic sector on the basis of their assessment of the economic situation. The purpose of the EU Blocking Statute is exactly to ensure that such business decisions remain free," Andreeva said at a press briefing, adding that the European Union did not recognize the extraterritorial application of the US sanctions.
According to Andreeva, the statute aims at nullifying any effect the sanctions may have for EU entities choosing to continue doing business in Iran. They do not have to seek the European Commission's authorization for either staying in Iran or leaving since the commission was not sanctioning any "free business decision."
The comments come after the first batch of US sanctions against Iran, previously lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, came back into effect early on Tuesday under an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump.
