JCPOA Can't Be Sacrificed Just Because US Wants to Punish Iran - Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is disappointed by Washington's decision to reimpose sanctions against Tehran and strongly condemns any unilateral restrictions bypassing the UN Security Council decisions and affecting the interests of third countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We are deeply disappointed by the steps taken by the United States to reimpose its national sanctions against Iran … We condemn any unilateral sanctions bypassing the decisions of the UN Security Council, especially when they are of extraterritorial nature and affect the interests of third countries, as in the case of the latest US restrictions against Iran," the ministry's statement read.

The ministry stressed that the imposition of the first "wave" of US sanctions on Iran sought to disrupt the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, following Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the agreement in May.

"This is a vivid example of Washington's continued practice of violating the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, trampling of the international law," the statement noted.

On Monday night, the first wave of US sanctions targeting Iran's acquisition of dollar bank notes, trade in gold and other metals, transactions related to the Iranian rial, and purchases of commercial passenger aircraft entered into force.

In May, Trump announced that the United States would be pulling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, signed in 2015 in Vienna by Iran, the European Union, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany.