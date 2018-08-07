Saudi Group Apologizes for Tweet Interpreted as 9/11 Style Threat to Canada

The group deleted the tweet later in the day and posted a different version of the infographic, without the passenger plane flying towards the CN Tower in the Toronto skyline.

More very concerning rhetoric emerging from #SaudiArabia, once again involving aviation.



In Saudi’s latest rift, now with #Canada — an account connected to the Saudi Royal Court has published images with text of an @AirCanada Boeing 767 descending towards CN Tower in Toronto 😳 pic.twitter.com/FKcrikI5QD — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) August 6, 2018

They also issued an apology for how the tweet was interpreted, but insisted it was not meant as a terror attack threat to Canada.

“Earlier we posted an image which was inappropriate, which is why we deleted the post immediately. The aircraft was intended to symbolize the return of the ambassador, we realize this was not clear and any other meaning was unintentional. We apologize to anyone who was offended,” KSA Infographics said in a statement.

© AP Photo / Khaled Elfiqi Canada's Stance on Saudi Arabia Based on 'Distorted' Information - FM

The group’s twitter account (@Infographic_KSA), which had over 350,000 followers, has since been deleted, though it’s unclear it Twitter suspended the account for violating its terms of use or if the account’s administrators deleted it due to the public backlash the tweet unsurprisingly generated.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada were strained after Ottawa criticized Riyadh’s detention to two women’s and human rights activists, and called for their immediate release.

Riyadh described Canada’s concern as “interference” in its domestic affairs and responded by expelling its ambassador, in addition to freezing all new trade projects with Canada.

