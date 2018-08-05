Canadian Girl Wounded by Ricochet Bullet in Outfitting Camp Bear Incident

After the incident, the girl was immediately sent to hospital in Flin Flon, Manitoba; her injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening.

Police have launched an investigation in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan after a girl was shot by a ricochet from a shotgun while an environmental officer was dealing with a problematic group of bears in an outfitting camp on August 3, the province's Ministry of Environment reported.

According to the Ministry, the girl was standing behind the truck about 75 meters away from a conservation officer who was shooting at four bears in a tree not far from Jan Lake. When one of the bears fell down, a member of the public decided to assist the officer and fired at the animal with his own gun. The girl was accidentally hit by the bullet after it bounced off and taken to the Flin Flon hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

In the wake of the incident, the police and the Ministry of Environment said they seized several firearms and launched a probe.

According to the Ministry, conservation officers have had to deal with a number of incidents with bears who threaten public safety in the Jan Lake area.