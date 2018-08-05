Canadian Girl Wounded by Ricochet Bullet in Outfitting Camp Bear Incident

Police have launched an investigation in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan after a girl was shot by a ricochet from a shotgun while an environmental officer was dealing with a problematic group of bears in an outfitting camp on August 3, the province's Ministry of Environment reported.
In the wake of the incident, the police and the Ministry of Environment said they seized several firearms and launched a probe.
According to the Ministry, conservation officers have had to deal with a number of incidents with bears who threaten public safety in the Jan Lake area.
