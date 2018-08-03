Top US, Turkish Diplomats Agree to Keep Trying to Solve Bilateral Issues

"They spoke about a number of issues, and had a constructive conversation," Nauert said. "They agreed to continue to try to resolve the issues between our two countries."
The meeting between Pompeo and Cavusoglu comes just days after the United States introduced new sanctions against senior Turkish officials over the ongoing detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson.
READ MORE: Turkish FM to Mike Pompeo: US Threats and Sanctions Won't Work
Turkish officials including Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak have criticized the US actions.
Turkey jailed Brunson about two years ago for his alleged ties to the movement founded by Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara has accused of orchestrating the 2016 failed military coup. The pastor was released from a Turkish prison last week and placed under house arrest.
