Despite Trump-Kim Thaw, US Treasury Issue New N Korea-Related Sanctions

Earlier, US Defense Minister Jim Mattis said that the international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang should be kept until North Korea's full denuclearization.

The United States has imposed sanctions against one individual in Russia and three entities, one of which is a Russian bank, over their alleged links to North Korea, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Friday.

"The following individual has been added to OFAC's SDN List: RI, Jong Won (a.k.a. RI, Cho'ng-Wo'n; a.k.a. RI, Jung Won), Moscow, Russia; DOB 22 Apr 1971; Passport PS654320421 expires 11 Mar 2019 (individual) [DPRK2]," the OFAC said.

The three sanctioned entities include Commercial Bank Agrosoyuz in Russia, Dandong Zhongsheng Industry & Trade Co., LTD. in China and Korea Ungum Corporation in North Korea.

On June 12, Trump and Kim Jong-un met in Singapore, where they issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze of the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.

In his earlier statement, Trump did not exclude the lifting of sanctions if the DPRK refused to use nuclear weapons, but the official policy of the United States is that sanctions will only be halted after "full, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization.

The tensions on the Korean peninsula over Pyongyang's nuclear program started to thaw at the beginning of 2018. On April 27, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a historic summit in the truce village of Panmunjom and signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.