Number of Russians With Positive Opinion About US Doubles Within 2 Months – Poll

The number of Russians, who have a negative opinion about the United States, has decreased from 69 percent in May to 40 percent in July, the survey carried out by the Levada Center pollster said.
READ MORE: US Plans to Show No Evidence of Collusion with Russia at Manafort Trial
According to the poll, 5 percent of respondents believe that the Russia-US relations will significantly improve as a result of Putin-Trump summit, 24 percent expect some improvement of the ties, while 53 percent more await no changes in Moscow-Washington relations.
The poll was carried out on July 19-25, 2018, with 1,600 people aged over 18 in 52 Russian regions having participated in it.
The improvement of the Russian public opinion about the United States comes amid the revival of Moscow-Washington dialogue. On July 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held their first ever full-fledged meeting in the Finnish capital of Helsinki. The leaders have discussed the issues of bilateral and international agenda.
All comments
Show new comments (0)