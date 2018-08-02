Register
17:36 GMT +302 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Panorama of Red Square

    Number of Russians With Positive Opinion About US Doubles Within 2 Months – Poll

    CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch
    World
    Get short URL
    134

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of Russians, who have a positive opinion about the United States, has doubled within last two months from 20 percent in May up to 42 percent in July, a fresh poll issued on Thursday said.

    The number of Russians, who have a negative opinion about the United States, has decreased from 69 percent in May to 40 percent in July, the survey carried out by the Levada Center pollster said.

    READ MORE: US Plans to Show No Evidence of Collusion with Russia at Manafort Trial

    According to the poll, 5 percent of respondents believe that the Russia-US relations will significantly improve as a result of Putin-Trump summit, 24 percent expect some improvement of the ties, while 53 percent more await no changes in Moscow-Washington relations.

    Henry Kissinger
    © Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky
    Kissinger's 'Secret Ploy': Why Russia Won't Become US' 'Hammer' Against China
    Almost 70 percent of Russian citizens expect a further boost of the economic, political and cultural ties between Russia and the Western countries.

    The poll was carried out on July 19-25, 2018, with 1,600 people aged over 18 in 52 Russian regions having participated in it.

    The improvement of the Russian public opinion about the United States comes amid the revival of Moscow-Washington dialogue. On July 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held their first ever full-fledged meeting in the Finnish capital of Helsinki. The leaders have discussed the issues of bilateral and international agenda.

    Related:

    US to Cut Troops Fighting al-Qaeda in Africa to Focus on Russia, China – Reports
    Philippines Won't Give Up On Russian Arms Despite US Threats - Foreign Minister
    Russian Pilot Yaroshenko’s Family May Come to US for Several Weeks - Lawyer
    US-Jailed Russian Pilot Yaroshenko May Soon Meet With His Family - Reports
    Tags:
    poll, opinion, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse