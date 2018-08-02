Register
14:12 GMT +302 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Chinese and US flags. (File)

    China Appeals to US' Common Sense in Trade Dispute, Warns Against Blackmailing

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing urges the United States to be sensible in waging the trade war and demands that the United States stop blackmailing China with threats to further raise the tariffs on the imported Chinese goods, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

    "First of all, we're appealing to the US side to change their stand and not to practice blackmailing, it is useless against China. Secondly, we are calling on the US side to use their common sense again, you should not always act impulsively, after all you may end up hurting but yourself," Geng said at a media briefing.

    He also stressed that Beijing was always ready to deal with the situation at the negotiating table.

    READ MORE: Trump to Hold China Accountable for 'Unfair Trade Practices' — White House

    On Wednesday, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that President Donald Trump offered him to consider imposing a 25-percent tariff rate instead of a 10-percent one on $200 billion worth of the imported Chinese goods and services. According to Lighthizer, the increase in the rates should encourage Beijing to change the country's unfair trade.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang pauses during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    'Blackmail Will Never Work': Beijing Threatens Response If US Provokes Escalation of Trade War
    The trade war between China and the United States escalated in June, when Trump said that Washington would introduce a 25-percent tariff on $50 billion worth of goods imported from China with Beijing immediately lashing back at Washington and imposing reciprocal tariffs.

    Even before his presidency, Trump criticized the fact that the import from China largely exceeded the US export, which resulted in a huge trade deficit for Washington amounting to $375 billion in 2017. In May 2018, the White House issued a statement where the United States accused China of "unfair trade practices," including dumping and higher tariffs on the goods exported from the United States than the tariffs Washington levied on the Chinese goods.

    Related:

    Trump to Hold China Accountable for 'Unfair Trade Practices' - White House
    India Welcomes US Decision to Upgrade Bilateral Trade Relations
    Eurozone Economic Confidence Weakens in July Amid Trade Tensions
    US, EU Advance Trade Talks Amid Lingering Disagreements on Soybeans
    Tags:
    blackmail, tariffs, trade, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse