China Appeals to US' Common Sense in Trade Dispute, Warns Against Blackmailing

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing urges the United States to be sensible in waging the trade war and demands that the United States stop blackmailing China with threats to further raise the tariffs on the imported Chinese goods, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

"First of all, we're appealing to the US side to change their stand and not to practice blackmailing, it is useless against China. Secondly, we are calling on the US side to use their common sense again, you should not always act impulsively, after all you may end up hurting but yourself," Geng said at a media briefing.

He also stressed that Beijing was always ready to deal with the situation at the negotiating table.

READ MORE: Trump to Hold China Accountable for 'Unfair Trade Practices' — White House

On Wednesday, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that President Donald Trump offered him to consider imposing a 25-percent tariff rate instead of a 10-percent one on $200 billion worth of the imported Chinese goods and services. According to Lighthizer, the increase in the rates should encourage Beijing to change the country's unfair trade.

© AP Photo / Andy Wong 'Blackmail Will Never Work': Beijing Threatens Response If US Provokes Escalation of Trade War

The trade war between China and the United States escalated in June, when Trump said that Washington would introduce a 25-percent tariff on $50 billion worth of goods imported from China with Beijing immediately lashing back at Washington and imposing reciprocal tariffs.

Even before his presidency, Trump criticized the fact that the import from China largely exceeded the US export, which resulted in a huge trade deficit for Washington amounting to $375 billion in 2017. In May 2018, the White House issued a statement where the United States accused China of "unfair trade practices," including dumping and higher tariffs on the goods exported from the United States than the tariffs Washington levied on the Chinese goods.